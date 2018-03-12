How to Connect with Book Clubs

It can be difficult to find sources that allow authors access to book clubs. Clubs often like to choose their own books. So what’s an author to do if she doesn’t have a Top 5 publisher promoting her to clubs? Here are a few proven options that use a variety of methods and budgets to reach book clubs, plus free tips if you can’t afford the cost.

For Book Club Lists: Where Writers Win



Shari Stauch is CEO and creator of an online marketing site for emerging writers, Where Writers Win. The site puts authors in charge of their own marketing for a reasonable annual fee. “Winner Circle is a place where you can find a list of vetted book clubs that you may approach and pitch your book as a book club selection.” The clubs on this site are up to date and open to pitches, and a template for querying clubs is provided. Writers such as William Lobb and J.C. Sasser have used it successfully. Both were picked up by multiple book clubs, and Sasser’s book was selected for the popular Pulpwood Queen’s Book Club.

Stauch is offering a discount: $20 off the first year of membership; use code VIPW20 to pay $39.95. Visit https://writerswin.com/join-today/ to sign up/access these book club lists.

And This Free Tip: Use Twitter and Goodreads to find book club bloggers, and check in at local libraries to see if they host book clubs. Some bookstores do as well.

For Book Club Giveaways and Outreach: BookClubCookbook

Since 2004, BookClubCookbook.com has been connecting fiction and nonfiction authors and publishers with thousands of devoted book discussion group members. I used them in 2010 and spoke to several book clubs that contacted me after finding the book on the site. They’ve grown exponentially since then.

“It’s a loyal community of book lovers sharing books, recipes, and ideas to spice up book club discussions. . . . . Our promotions highlight messages from authors, book tours, book club speaking availability, and offer giveaways. We also provide author recipes and book club menu ideas, and are happy to help authors select or develop recipes to accompany their promotions,” writes cofounder Judy Gelman.

See opportunities for authors and publishers. For children’s, MG, and YA authors, see the KidsBookClubbing.

And This Free Tip: Include contact information on your website specifically soliciting book clubs; join Skype for long distance interviews/talks.

For Book Club Advertising: AuthorBuzz

For me, AuthorBuzz was invaluable for putting me directly in touch with readers, increasing my mailing list by hundreds. I treasure small gifts readers sent after reading my story collection (especially the tatted heart someone made for me). Founder M.J. Rose writes, “For book clubs, we offer promotions at Bookmovement.com. It is the #1 book club site online, with readers and [book club] leaders of more than 50,000 registered clubs, representing more than 500,000 individual members.”

Bookmovement advertises giveaways and new releases and provides reading guides and book lists to clubs. Contact either AuthorBuzz.com or KidsBuzz.com to start your promotional package. Packages can be customized, but the basic price for reaching this large number of book clubs is $750 for “BookClubbing.” Pricey, but this site has repeat customers and has launched many bestsellers.

Note KidsBuzz has lower advertising rates. See kids pricing page.

And This Free Tip: Posting on YouTube is free. Upload a video of you reading an excerpt and include a pitch to book clubs.

Finally, be sure to develop a Reader’s Guide you can upload to your site or put at the back of the book, never be pushy when contacting clubs directly, and send thank you’s if you are selected or interviewed.

BIO

Tara Lynn Masih has won multiple book awards as editor of The Rose Metal Press Field Guide to Writing Flash Fiction and The Chalk Circle. She is author of Where the Dog Star Never Glows: Stories and Founding Series Editor for The Best Small Fictions annual anthology. Awards include the Lou P. Bunce Creative Writing Award, The Ledge Magazine’s Fiction Award, a finalist fiction grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, Wigleaf Top 50 recognition, and Pushcart Prize, Best New American Voices, and Best of the Web nominations. My Real Name Is Hanna, a novel set in WW II Ukraine, is forthcoming in Sept. 2018 from Mandel Vilar Press. www.taramasih.com