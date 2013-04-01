Where to Get the Money to Write a Book

This is the most common request I receive. “Where can I find the money to write my book?”
This is the second most common request I receive. “Where can I find the money to publish my book?”
First and foremost, you do not need money to write a book. Writing is the most liberating, free-rein, no start-up money
required art on the planet. You and the paper. If you need research, you have a phone, the Internet and the library. Easy-peasy.
If you need money to publish your book, you are self-publishing. Fine. Nothing wrong with that. Let’s make some assumptions here. You wrote the story. You’ve edited the story. You’ve HAD the story edited. You want that book out in the world and you don’t have two dimes to rub together. What do you do?
1. You try to traditionally publish.
Yep, this means you have to learn the publishing business. But you want complete control over your book, you say. Do you even know what that means? Can you talk traditional vs. self-pubbing? If you cannot, then stop trying to publish. Learn which road to take before get totally lost and ruin that story by publishing it too soon and too naively.
2. You publish an e-book.
I know you want to hold paper in your hands, but why not sell e-books until you have the money saved to pay for print?
3. You publish through CreateSpace.com or Lulu.com.
This requires you understand formatting, cover design, and so on. If you want someone to publish your book without you thinking about these things, then go back to Item 1.
4. You crowdfund through Kickstarter.com or Indiegogo.com.
Not only has Kickstarter funded many books, plays and films, but it makes you develop a defined plan for your book project. Most crowdfunding projects fail because the author doesn’t want to think marketing or development . . . doesn’t plan deeply enough. Either that or the book is a bad idea to start with.
5. You freelance and save your money from articles and gigs to pay for the publishing.
No elaboration needed here. If you think you’re good enough to write a book, you should be shrewd and talented enough to make money freelancing.
6. You save money from other sources.
Only you can define your “other” sources.
7. You borrow the money.
Gasp! Borrow? What if the book fails? Truth is you need to believe in this book hard enough to be willing to borrow money for it. That means you’re more likely to do your homework on the process, edit a few more times, create the start of a platform, and design a short-term and long-term plan.
What about grants? Grants should be your last resort. Besides, most grants won’t fund a self-published project, especially from a first-time author or a second-timer who didn’t sell the first. You have to prove yourself to a certain degree. But hey, with all of the above options and a little bit of elbow grease and sweat, you’ll be published in no time.
BIO
C. Hope Clark is editor of FundsforWriters and author of The Carolina Slade Mystery Series – www.chopeclark.com
Rofhiwa says
im writing a book through pen and paper ,i have no laptop ..so i approached a few publishers but i was told that there’s no way i can submit my draft through paper …i was wondering if i can acquire funding for laptop or sponsors …
thank you
C Hope Clark says
I suggest you start with working on library or internet café sites on a computer. Consider posting a request on Indiegogo.com or Kickstarter.com . Go to computer repair shops and seek refurbished machines. They have become quite reasonably priced these days.
Straightsuga says
If you go to a public library, you can use a computer for free. Once you do get to a computer, MS Office (Word, etc) can be used online for free as well. There are also groups you can join on FaceBook that give away “free” stuff like laptops; and other groups where people sell such items at very low or reasonable prices. I know because I use all of these resources myself. I hope this helps.
Straightsuga says
I almost forgot, Page Publishing will allow you to submit a paper copy of your work.
carol says
Hi
Writing is a good first start and an old habit. But no publisher wold consider wading though handwritten work. Many good solutions were suggested on this page, such as going to an internet cafe to have access to a computer. Of course you could ask a professional typist to type your work, for a nominal fee.
Remember to use double spacing and wide margins. Also, publishing houses may have a different format or style. Check their house style before submision. Suerte!
Curt Flad says
I don’t have a decent computer to write my book.
I need guidance and information and how to hopefully
find someone to help fund the publishing and related cost and
living expenses needed to complete my project.
You can contact me by email. I live in California.
Thank you and hope to hear from you soon.
Curt Flad
C Hope Clark says
Curt-
Contact me at hope@fundsforwriters.com with your specific questions. Thanks!
Lorene Williams says
How do I start the process of putting my writings together for publishing? Also who do I trust to do right by my work?
C Hope Clark says
Lorene
Are you pitching to agent? A traditional publisher? Or are you self-publishing, or going with a vanity press? Go to writers sites, read blogs, join forums and ask who likes what. But sounds like you need to study the business a while before trying to publish. Unless this is a publishing effort just for family or fun, you don’t want to enter into publishing lightly. You cannot undo what you do. Email me, if you like. hope@fundsforwriters.com
Constance McGlasker says
I wrote a book, but I don’t have the funds to publish it. It has been accepted by a publishing company, and I have a contract with this company. I have been paying installment payments towards the production process of my book. Any suggestions?
C Hope Clark says
Constance,
Contact me off this post at hope@fundsforwriters.com. Send me the name of the publishing company ad describe more of what you’re trying to do. Be happy to try and help.
Charline L says
I want to write a book ABOUT my life story but i have no energy,ni inspiration, i can write a page then jump to something else ,i can’t really focus .
I want someday i can publish a book ,i do not think i will be able to write it.
I am 25 years old,when i was younger i was able to write stories, but now maybe is the pressure ,the pain and all ,make me unable to concentrate…
I think i need a Ghostwriter. I need help
C Hope Clark says
Charline – It might be that you are not meant to be a writer and that your talents lie elsewhere. Or you haven’t learned to just sit in the chair and write, regardless. You are still young and have time to figure it out. But keep in mind that not everyone needs to publish a book, and there’s nothing wrong with that.
Erin Dentinger says
Ghost writers are very expensive, try 25 grand or more but it is very common. Look into hiring a freelance writer. They are very reasonable and great writers.
Wini says
I’m glad God brought me to this site, although my main goal isn’t money I wanted to know how to get my book out to the people once it’s written. Thank you for providing some useful first steps.
Erin Dentinger says
Get on amazon.com first. Then start googling reputable book selling websites. Good luck! 🙂
Gideon C du Toit says
I have completed a 98,678 word manuscript, my very first. I wrote most of this while I was homeless and living in a cave. I use to walk 15 kilometres to a library to write for 30 minutes which was the maximum allowable time on their computers. I washed people’s cars in parking areas for food money and sometimes sacrifice my food money to buy a very expensive cup of coffee at a local restaurant, just so I could use their electricity after I was donated a faulty old laptop.
Six months later I have a completed book, but can do absolutely nothing with it. It isn’t professionally edited and thus no agent or publishing house will touch it. I could never afford an editor, since that would require me to go hungry for at least a year.
I submitted my manuscript to a publisher that works on a 50/50 cost and profit sharing basis for evaluation, and they concluded that my work is of high quality and has commercial value. Yet my half of the cost is just as much as hiring a professional editor.
My conclusion, hard work and perseverance will get you nowhere, without money or an genuine clear cut opportunity. My wife and I have since gotten ourselves off the street but will still never be able to get together the money to get my book published.
C Hope Clark says
Gideon. Two things. First, join a critique group and run your book through the group for at least another round of edits. Second, consider a crowdfunding campaign on kickstarter.com or indiegogo.com to raise funds. Also, enter contests to bring attention to yourself and possibly land a publisher. AS for publishing, you can publish via CreateSpace and Kindle for little to nothing, but of course that doesn’t edit the book. But there are inexpensive ways to do everything but hire an editor. An editor would have to be paid. Again, consider crowdfunding. And don’t overlook learning how to query your book to agents and publishers to traditionally publish.
Donn says
I submitted one of my manuscripts on disc, (PDF), to a non-traditional publisher and received a reply back stating that they are very interested in publishing my book. My problem is that they want money up front to help me self-publish but I have no money. How do I go about obtaining the funds needed?
C Hope Clark says
Donn, take another look at the article above. Also, make sure you are ready to publish. What is your platform? How is your online presence? Having a book online at Amazon does not sell it. And the non-traditional publisher you speak of won’t market it (please don’t fall for their marketing package offers). It’s hard to answer such a detailed question here. You might consider emailing me at hope@chopeclark.com and include the name of the publisher and how much you are attempting to earn/save/find for your project. Send your website as well. Thanks!
Matthews Jantjie says
I have been writing for a while with pen on paper far away from help,that has try to weaken my dream in a way of losing persistant, I live in the country side at the local communities of South Africa, i tried for help and lack of knowledge how a book is written but i kept on writing till my writing get lost, but I’m still writing now I only ask for help thanx by matthews Jantjies from Jagersfontein,
C Hope Clark says
Matthews – I understand how you can become confused and disoriented with there being so much material out there on how to write and publish. My suggestion is to write your book, edit it relentlessly, then once you have something to present to publishers, or to self-publish, then look at your options. All too often we think about publishing when the work isn’t even completed. You didn’t mention what type of assistance. You may want to email me at hope@chopeclark.com
Straightsuga says
I am so glad that I came across your information. Just reading the blog alone has enlightened me. I am a first-time writer. I have written two book of a series that I want to complete. I’ve also started on another book based on a conversation a friend and I were having recently. My friend jokingly called me a name, and immediately I was inspired to write a book with that name as the title.
There is a publishing company that keeps contacting me, but I am very reluctant to submit my work to them because (1) they are like that of “pushy” sales people, and its a turn off; (2) they want me to pay approximately $295.00/month for them to edit, copyright, publish, etc my work; (3) I have been doing some research and the more I find out about contests, funding, and all these helpful things, I cannot help but to wonder why this particular publishing company has not encouraged me to use some of these resources.
With all that said, I guess my questions are (1) how do I go about copyrighting my work; (2) should I wait until I complete the entire series and submit it as a whole OR should I start entering each work in some of the contests as I complete them?; (3) what’s the chances of getting recognized and published via contests? I apologize, but I do not have a URL to enter (as of yet).
C Hope Clark says
Okay, let’s address your questions. First, when a publishing company starts running you down asking for you to publish, it’s a vanity press. That is not the norm in either indie or traditional publishing. Their goal is obtaining your money, not helping you in your journey as an author. A traditional press wants to sell books. A vanity press wants to sell services to you. Big difference. If you wish to copyright your work, contact http://www.copyright.gov/ but don’t copyright until the work is written, edited and ready for production. As for contests, you enter based on the contest requirements. No two contests are alike. And the chances of being recognized and published with contests is fantastic, but of course you need to enter quality contests. Don’t just limit yourself to no entry fee contests, or those sponsored by a small blog trying to make a name for themselves. While those are okay to enter, if you are entering for recognition, you must go with a quality contest like the Writer’s Digest competitions.
Madueke Doris says
I’ve been writing since my 18th birthday,but I’m discouraged now coz not Even one of my work is out for public consumption,really tired of reading my work alone,what do I do,where do I start from,I really want d public to access my book
C Hope Clark says
Writing alone does not improve your work…you need feedback. I suggest you contact a writer’s group or critique group, either online or in person, and learn how to improve your work, learn what the business is about. Start your own website or blog. I once counseled a woman who said she’d been writing for 40 years and never shown her material to anyone. She never studied writing, never read books on writing, and didn’t read a lot of book along the line of things she liked to write. She’d been writing the same for years, and not improving. Writing is as much about studying what’s wrong with your work and how to make your work better than selling it. Learn enough to know whether your work is ready to reach the public.
