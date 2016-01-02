When Family Isn’t Supportive

I received a heart-breaking Facebook message from a 15-year-old young man who asked me how to get his writing accepted. When I explained about polishing his words, agents, publishers, indie and the like, he replied: “For me, I come from an unsupportive family that doesn’t take writing as a talent or a valuable art. How can I practice in such conditions?”
My husband supports me unconditionally, often following me to my appearances. One son out of town reads my work and gives honest feedback. My sister-in-law in Iowa reads every book within days of release. Other than that, nobody else in my family has read my novels much, and definitely haven’t read any articles, blogs or other items I’ve published. While I thank my lucky stars for the three people I have, I know how that stings when family doesn’t care.
I told the young man this:
“At your age, it’s a matter of being well-read first and foremost, then attempting to write stories from what you’ve absorbed via those good authors. They are your family right now. You are young. You will be an adult in good time and be able to do what you wish, when you like, but in the meantime, read with a writer’s eye, seeing what makes for a grand story, great character, and snappy dialogue. Write as you can. And know that successful authors everywhere are in your corner.”
When family doesn’t believe in your writing, you do the following:
1) Join a writer’s group. Use it like a support group.
2) Read with a writer’s eye. Nobody puts down reading.
3) Write when you can: lunches, night, early mornings, outside, riding in the car, or while everyone else is watching TV.
4) Relate your interest in writing to your family member’s interest in something else. I once used my teenagers’ interest in playing hockey. Ask them how much time and money they “invest” in their sports, hunting, cars, video games, etc.
5) Carve out time and call it yours. It doesn’t have to be called writing time, but you use it as such. Just make sure you capitalize on it and write instead of doing other non-productive things.
6) Refuse to feel guilty about a beloved hobby/profession.
7) Display how much writing makes you whole . . . and happier. If you act grumpy, you accentuate their opinion.
8) Ask them when they’ll give up reading, watching television, going to movies, listening to music, playing online games, because a writer allowed all of those entertainment opportunities to happen.
9) When someone asks when you’ll do something other than “that writing stuff,” tell them you adore what you do. Eighty percent of the world hates their job, and you aren’t one of them.
BIO – C. Hope Clark is editor of FundsforWriters.com and author of The Carolina Slade Mysteries and The Edisto Island Mysteries. www.fundsforwriters.com / www.chopeclark.com
Comments
A. Bond says
I am among those who have been blessed to have family members and friends who support my writing, though I suspect there are a few who do not believe that me being a writer full-time is feasible. Nevertheless, I find that I am the one who is holding myself back from fully embracing my desire and oftentimes a strong need to write for whatever real or imagined hindrances. They don’t have to tell me it’s not possible to write full-time because I tell myself that everyday. By the end of 2016, however, I hope to rid myself of being my own worst critic and fully embrace the writer within.
I am looking forward to completing the first item on the list: To join a writing group. I am excited about the idea of being around like-minded people and sharing my writing with others as they share with me.
Thank you for sharing this list!
A. Bond recently posted…Living My Truth
C Hope Clark says
A writing group makes a huge difference in how you feel about writing, that’s for sure. Good luck! Fight hard to be diligent with that group. Having participated in two groups, each for over ten years, I’ve seen many writers come and go because they say they don’t have time. It’s all about priorities.
C Hope Clark recently posted…When Family Isn’t Supportive
Anne Peterson says
I liked the advice you gave. I’m fortunate to have family members who have read my work and been supportive, but even so there are still the underlying questions that one person actually asked, “So, is it making you money?”
I do get paid for what I write, but it’s not enough to get some people’s approval and you know what? That’s okay.
Anne Peterson recently posted…Three Words I Hate
C Hope Clark says
How would someone like being asked if they are getting paid enough for their work on their job? That’s a rather intrusive question when you turn it around. We writers sure take a beating, don’t we?
C Hope Clark recently posted…Harness the Power of Your Critique Group
Marilee Brothers says
My husband has always supported all my efforts and especially my writing. I am so grateful to him. I have 3 grown sons who never ask about my books and seem supremely uninterested. Not sure if it is (a) they’re too busy, (b) Mom’s little hobby isn’t important, or (c) OMG, my mom writes sex scenes!
Whatever it is, it makes me feel bad. Once in a while, I bring up my books and they pretend to be interested. I’m trying not to care, but I do.
C Hope Clark says
Marilee, It does hurt. I get that feeling, too. I’m waiting for the day I can say I make more than they do . . . from my study, in my sweats. And I’m not that far from it. I just wish they supported from the heart, but hey, we can’t let that stop us. It might be our diligence that finally gets their attention and earns their respect. So be it.
C Hope Clark recently posted…Read Your Writings – for a Fee!
Mina R Raulston says
Hope,
You gave that young man some wonderful advice. I know how he feels though. I grew up with a father and mother who saw no value in education beyond high school. Had they lived to see me become a published author their first question would have been, “but will it pay your rent?” I understand to some degree because they grew up very poor during the recession. They taught me excellent survival skills. But, if my father knew that people actually pay me to write speeches on a regular basis he would be shocked. My daughter doesn’t have time to read my work, but she always encourages me. My son only reads his technical manuals for work since he is a computer engineer. I think we speak different languages. LOL. But, he never discourages me from writing.
Mina
C Hope Clark says
I like that idea that you speak different languages but support each other. I will definitely keep that in mind, Mina.
C Hope Clark recently posted…Read Your Writings – for a Fee!
Cristina says
Lucky me that I live alone and no one can tell me what to do. My parents have no idea that I am writing. My friends are supportive, in a way… until it comes to my English skills. To be honest, I became more and more of a solitary. Books and articles are my only real friends. This is a great post and I am thinking to join a group. Thank you.
Cristina recently posted…Burnt