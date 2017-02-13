What Will Current Politics Do To Writers?

I just declined a podcast with a very well-known writer’s entity because they wanted me to delve into the dynamics of current politics and how it will affect writers when it comes to grants. I did not want to open that can of worms…the forecasting and judgment of liberal versus conservative thinking. They suggested that it was just factual, and I said in this environment, where being factual is still considered taking sides, I could not participate. Sad, but tempers are running still too hot right now.

Frankly, if National Endowment funds were completely cut off, I’m not sure the average writer would be able to tell, because more of their funds go to dance, art, music, and such. Yes, funds would be cut off from nonprofit retreats, some school creative writing projects, and individuals who’ve earned fellowships (about 50 per year, half of which are translations of works). But . . . the average writer attempting to earn a living would not feel it.

Because the average writer doesn’t live off grants. New writers can’t qualify. However, the successful writer, whether new or seasoned, is a scrappy writer. I did not want to get into that conversation about current politics, just like I refuse to discuss writer’s block. Who needs an excuse to feel like less of a writer?

Just like you write through writer’s block, you pitch and submit to whatever market is out there, with or without financial support. It doesn’t change who you are as a writer. You are still writing. You are still being creative. When you decide the power is yours, not theirs (regardless who they are), you will thrive.

BIO – C. Hope Clark is editor of FundsforWriters and author of two award-winning mystery series. www.chopeclark.com