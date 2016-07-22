The Why, Where, and How of Writing for the Christian Market

By Ruth O’Neill-
Writing for Christian markets may not be at the top of your write-for list. I grew up in church, so it seemed a natural place for me to begin my writing career. I was already familiar with publications and what types of stories and articles they used. As with any freelance market, you want payment for your effort, so all the publications listed here do pay, and most I have written for many times over the years, selling fillers, devotionals, articles, and stories.
A serious freelancer is always on the lookout for new markets. Many Christian publications, especially Sunday school take home papers, publish weekly so the number of manuscripts they need is greater than a traditional monthly magazine. They accept a variety of pieces; fillers, fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and devotionals.
The age range is diverse. There are publications for the smallest of children up to adults. Our Little Friend is for children from ages 1-5. They seek true-to-life stories one or two pages long. One story I wrote for them was about kids making fun of each other.
Mature Living is for those facing retirement. Many older people feel as if they are used up. I offered encouragement and gave examples of things anyone could do to help others in a list article.
Devo’Zine is a devotional market geared toward teens that I’ve written for using lessons from teaching young people at church. Youth leaders are always looking for great activity ideas to use with their kids, and Insight Youth Resources has paid me for ideas our youth group did. ParentLife is a magazine that has published multiple funny saying from my kids as fillers.
Do you work with women in the church? Today’s Christian Woman needs articles that offer strength and encouragement for everyday women. Need more market ideas? An invaluable tool for finding these markets is the Christian Writer’s Market.
You can also ask friends for help. Do they attend a church that hands out take-home papers? Do they subscribe to Christian magazines? Ask to borrow copies and research to see if those publications accept freelance work. You could also Google “Christian magazines,” “Christian publications,” or “Christian writers wanted.” I have found some regular writing employment doing this.
When considering topic ideas, note that many of the publications follow a theme list. Lookout and Youth Worker both do. Theme lists give basic ideas of what the editors want during certain times of the year. Once you repeatedly write for these publications, many will come to you with an urgent need, when something on their theme list hasn’t been fulfilled, and they know you are dependable.
Some Christian publications just want to hear your story. I have used many of my own experiences, especially when it came to the teenage years, mine and my children’s (Guide). Guide wants true stories, and many of my teens’ experiences ended up on their pages. And keep in mind that not all Christian publications are overtly religious. Some of the children’s publications simply want stories with a moral lesson.
But be aware of the diversity amongst denominations and their beliefs. For example, some conservative publications want women to wear dresses, if clothing happens to be mentioned in your story. Some denominations worship on the Sabbath, which is actually Saturday, not Sunday. Others won’t include anything about drinking. Here is a site with helpful information on denominations.
Don’t underestimate the power of the Christian market for your writing. You can stretch yourself, get some new bylines to add to your resume, and increase your income.
Bio:
Ruth O’Neil, born and raised in upstate New York, attended Houghton College. She has been a freelance writer for more than 20 years, publishing hundreds of articles in dozens of publications. You can visit her at http://ruths-real-life.blogspot.com/ or on her website at http://ruthoneil.weebly.com/. Ruth spends her spare time quilting, scrapbooking, and camping with her family.
Comments
Keith King says
Hello, I am a Christian writer, I have written four Christian books and published three. I post articles in the local newspaper on a weekly and biweekly basis for free. I would love to get paid for my work. Can you help in any way? Right now I don’t have money to purchase a website. I just got started out writing two years ago, therefore this is a fairly new career for me. I don’t blog or tweet because I don’t have a website. I am open for any suggestions. Thanks for your help, God Bless!
C Hope Clark says
Keith, then start seeking Christian magazines. And with a careful eye, you can do a website or blog for free (Blogger.com, Weebly.com, Wix.com). But if this is a new career for you, you might work on your voice and style for a little bit and get your feet under you.
C Hope Clark recently posted…How Writing About My Hardships and Sharing My Weaknesses is Leading to My Success
Dave says
I have a concept for a book but I am not interested in or willing to divulge all my person information online. I have never done so and now in 2016, I am even more so convicted in my belief to not expose myself online.
I know how difficult that can be for me to pursue my goal of getting a book published.
Any ideas I might no be aware of?
C Hope Clark says
Dave, are you wanting to use a pen name or not have an online presence at all? And you’d have to consider whether you are pursuing self-publishing or traditional. Books are usually only as marketable as the credibility of the author, so you might struggle making any sales. Wish I could tell you more, but there is so little information here.
C Hope Clark recently posted…How to Find Writing Assignments As a New Freelance Writer
Kateland says
Hello.
I am a Catholic, and it seems more magazines that cater to Catholics are owned, writte, and operated by mo ks, nuns, seminarians, religious orders, or professors.
I am new to the writer’s market, only considering publication the last few months.
I usually write poetry, and have quite a bjt of difficulty finding a platform, secular or religious, that publishes in my style.
Most publish pieces that break the confines of poetry (ex, better suited as an essay, or prose article), or stresses it (not about a specific topic or focus, language is simple but conveys little meaning).
I am wondering what a helpful step may be for publishing catholic poetry?
I also have a rough draft for a catholic-themed short story, and ideas for a series to accompany it.
When I have finished the first story, and perhaps completed one or two more drafts, I am wondering if it would be better to appeal to a journal, monthly magazine, or a chap book.
I also travel, and am curious about how I might join a writer’s group, to hone stories, smooth out wrinkles, substitute poor adjective choices, etc.,
I hope this has not been too long.
Thanks much,
Kateland says
I apologize for the typos. I need to break into the habit of proofreading on my phone.
C Hope Clark says
Kateland, first of all, you’ve chosen a tiny niche to write in – Catholic poetry. Then you state you have a special style. The market for poetry is difficult enough just on its own. Stop and think about how many people read poetry, then how many people buy poetry. How much have you bought this year? And to define your work into such a tiny niche is going to limit your success. You will only have handful of markets…but I bet you know them well. You have two choices….to adapt and repeat queries to the publications in your niche, or expand your niche. In terms of poetry, the world is full of literary reviews and journals. Commercial publications that take poetry are rare.
In terms of your draft, I don’t want to comment. Drafts are just that…drafts…practice…incomplete. In the draft stage, worry more about the craft than the marketing.
When it comes to finding a writers group, are you willing to give as much as you get? Writers groups are time consuming, but worth it, IMHO. But they are a two-way street. Give it the time such that you critique as much or more than you get critiqued. Trust me, the critiquing, and watching how others critique, is the biggest learning part of it all. You find them best through other writers, but you can also find them through professional writers groups in your state, through your library, through bookstores, and through meetup.com .
C Hope Clark recently posted…How to Format an Ebook for Kindle