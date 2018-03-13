Reach More Customers by Sending an Email Newsletter

Email newsletters are one of the best ways to keep your readers, clients, and supporters updated on what’s going on with your work. While email has been around for awhile, it’s effectiveness has not waned. In fact, email marketing can drive more purchases than other forms of marketing, including social media.

You may already be sending other types of emails, but if you aren’t using a newsletter to communicate with your customers, you could be missing a good opportunity. It’s a great way to help build and maintain relationships with your readers and customers, which can ultimately lead to more sales.

Read on to find ideas for creating a good newsletter and content ideas too.

Creating a newsletter

A newsletter can be anything you make it and can contain updates on books, publishing news, tips, or events you’re attending. Really, any content or information that your customers would love to know about and can help your sales is fair game. But you’ll need to keep your newsletter content fresh to keep your readers engaged, and you’ll have to send it regularly.

Here are four tips to keep your newsletter generating interest:

Manage expectations – When people sign up to get your email newsletter tell them what type of content they can expect and how often you plan to mail. You’ll want to send at least once per month, but more often will keep your work in your reader’s minds. Don’t let the frequency scare you off, you can decide how much information should be in each one.

Length – These emails shouldn’t be really long, this isn’t the place to write a novel, but on the flip side, they shouldn’t be too short either. The key is to share interesting and usable information for your subscribers that can hold their attention. People tend to skim emails until they find something they really want to read, so make your content easy-to-read and digest.

Use a clear call-to-action – No matter what type of content you share with your subscribers be sure they know what they’re supposed to do when they finish reading it. Want someone to make a purchase? Go to your Facebook page? Fill in a survey? No matter what the purpose of your email, using a call-to-action can help your readers complete the action you’re looking for. Use phrases like – “Read an Excerpt,” “Find Out More Now,” or simply “Buy Now..”

Don’t forget images – While a writer may not agree that a picture is worth a thousand words, they do serve important purposes in emails, so be sure to include them. An image can help sell a product, they lead your readers further into the email, and they make it easier to read by breaking up large amounts of text. Use fun images from events you attend, of you, of your books, or anything that makes sense with your content.

Content ideas

Coming up with new content for each email you send may seem daunting, but you can use a surprising amount of things you’ve already created as content. The infographic 25 Content Ideas for Your Email Newsletter has lots of great suggestions such as:

Product updates – Be sure your customers know about exciting new changes to your product or service. Let them know exactly what the changes are and most importantly, how these changes will (or won’t) affect them.

Happy Birthday/ Anniversary – Is your business celebrating a company anniversary or other milestone? Virtually invite your customers to share in the fun.

FAQS – Rather than waiting for customers to email you with questions, anticipate their needs and send out a list of FAQs with thoughtful answers. FAQS may seem like something outside of what a writer might need, but if you make it fun and answer common questions you get, your customers will love it.

Thank you, Thank you – When it comes to your customers, donors, event attendees, etc. it’s always appropriate to send an email to say, “Thank you.”

Wrap up

Sending newsletters does take some planning, you can’t just wing it and hope things work out. With a little bit of planning and forethought, you can create something your subscribers want to read. And remember, you don’t have to create everything you share in your newsletter yourself. If there’s an infographic, image, event, or blog post that someone else has created, give them credit of course, but share that with your readers. They’ll enjoy a different perspective and it can save you a lot of time. Plus you’ll look like a genius for sharing great information they may not be able to find on their own.

Email newsletters need to be sent to subscribers on a regular basis, unlike other types, and if done well, your subscribers will look forward to them, open them when they arrive and become loyal customers.

Source: 25 Content Ideas for Your Email Newsletter by Campaign Monitor