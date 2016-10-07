Raise Money to Publish Your Books

I receive a dozen requests for money to publish per week. Sometimes more. Some just want me to write them a check. Others want me to point them to a grant that covers all costs. Sometimes I can find a small grant for them to apply to (usually in the hundreds at most), but I always point them toward crowdfunding.
You’d be amazed at how many people don’t want crowdfunding. The reasons are crazy (and these are from actual emails):
1) You have to work too hard;
2) You have to understand how to do a video;
3) You have to know people to promote to;
4) Part of the money goes to someone else (i.e., the crowdfunding entity);
5) Most crowdfunding doesn’t succeed, so the odds of failing make it not worth the trouble;
6) “I don’t like marketing.”
Well, sweet people, if you think any of the above, then you really should not be publishing…period. You will experience all of the above (with maybe the exception of the video) in whatever publishing experience you choose.
Writers all over the world are choosing crowdfunding to jump-start their books. In case you do not understand crowdfunding, it consists of this:
1) You study publishing projects on crowdfunding sites to get an idea of what makes for success.
2) You sign up with your project at one of the crowdfunding sites (Kickstarter.com, Indiegogo.com,RocketHub.com, Unbound.com, Crowdfunder.co.uk).
3) You decide how much you need (you pad it with the fee of the crowdfunding entity).
4) You decide what rewards you want to give to pledgers who offer to support your project (you work the expense of those rewards into your budget).
5) You set a time frame for supporters to pledge.
6) You post your video, budget, justification, endorsers, and/or description of your book/project.
7) You work it like a blog, a newsletter, a social media page.
8) You ask for support. You promote. You seek endorsements. Again, you promote.
Learn more here: https://www.theguardian.com/books/2016/sep/14/how-kickstarter-became-one-of-the-biggest-powers-in-publishing-crowdfunding
You want money to publish your book? Crowdfund. If you find you aren’t successful crowdfunding, then step back and study what you need to change, because it’s your prowess at crowdfunding that serves as a barometer as to how well you’d sell any book….with any publisher….in any genre….at any time.
BIO – C. Hope Clark is editor of FundsforWriters.com and author of The Carolina Slade Mystery Series and The Edisto Island Mysteries. www.chopeclark.com
Comments
Keke says
I have written a book, and a daily planner for women in my native language, I need to publish them in order earn a living
C Hope Clark says
Please email me at hope@fundsforwriters.com because there isn’t enough information here.
C Hope Clark recently posted…Raise Money to Publish Your Books
Tshepo says
I have written a motivational book based on some of my life experiences and I need funding to publish the book. I need assistance please
C Hope Clark says
Take a look at the article, Tshepo. There are plenty of opportunities mentioned there.
C Hope Clark recently posted…How to Find Writing Assignments As a New Freelance Writer
Heidi Ragland says
Hi Hope,
I have two books that are published however I need help actually selling the books. Are there any tips or sources you can point me to ? Thank you for your work !
C Hope Clark says
Heidi,
Authors often think they write books and post them on Amazon and they will sell. Actually, books are the tool of the author trying to be a professional. It’s more about developing a career than selling a book. So that means working on being seen on a daily basis. On social media, guest blogging, establishing your own blog or a newsletter. Speak at events. Go to conferences. Determine who is your ideal reader and go where they congregate and be seen, promoting your books. Create a very polished website to refer people back to. It’s a slow, agonizing process of building a platform, but only the diligent pull it off. No two authors do the same thing, either. That’s why there isn’t a main source guiding authors on how to promote because there are no rules. And if there were rules, and everyone did the same thing, it would quit working. Start local and saturate your area. Be seen. Be known. Be creative in letting the world know who you are and what your books offer the population. Good luck.
C Hope Clark recently posted…An Interview with Mark Gottlieb of Trident Media Group – The Scoop on Dealing with a Big Literary Agency During These Crazy Publishing Times (PART 4 of 4)