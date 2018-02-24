Making Six-Figures as an Indie Author

It may seem like a pipe dream, but indie authors can make serious cash. I know quite a few who bring in six-figures, and by next year I should join them. But how do they do it? What’s their marketing secret?

After much research and observation, I’ve come up with seven key things needed to bring in the big bucks.

1. Treat writing like a job. If you want the money, you have to put in the time. All of the authors I know making six-figures have many books in their backlist. Most have thirty books or more. To get there, you need to be writing every day. Make a daily word count goal and make yourself accountable to it. It might seem impossible to publish as much as they have, but don’t cut yourself short. Writing is a skill. The more you do it, the faster and better you’ll get at it.



2. Stay positive. It’s going to take a lot of motivation to publish thirty books. Just remember, with every book you publish, you’re adding to your monthly paycheck. Don’t expect to get rich on one book. Take a more measured strategy and go for the long tail. There are many authors getting large checks each month who haven’t hit the NYT’s bestseller list with a book. Keep a steady goal in mind and push yourself to get there.

3. Research the market. It won’t do you any good to publish thirty books if no one is buying them. Go to Amazon and look at the indie books making bank in your genre. What do they have in common? Buy at least ten and read them. List similarities and tropes that are pulling the readers in. Find common themes. Then find a way to weave similar things into your own books, in your own world. This is called writing to market. Don’t treat it like it’s a dirty thing. It’s another tool in your writing toolbox. Buy books on how to write to market as an indie author and use that tool. It doesn’t mean you can’t ever write a book just for the love of writing. You can do both.

4. Hone your craft. Don’t ever think you’re done learning how to write. Go to conferences and take classes and workshops. Work with a critique group. Read all the top books on writing in your genre. Even if you’ve read it all, keep going. You might just find something new click into place.

5. Make yourself look professional. Hire a cover designer and an editor. The last thing you want to do is put your book in a poorly designed package. If you’re not a graphic designer, hire one. Pay an editor. Don’t skimp out on these things or your pocketbook will suffer.

6. Hang out with other successful authors. No need to re-invent the wheel. Surround yourself with indie authors who have all these things figured out and listen to them. Join an author Facebook group and read the posts. Authors are a sharing bunch. They’ll tell you what ads are working and what to avoid. They talk about what books to read or what YouTube videos to watch. If you’re not doing this, you’re going to get left in the dust. (I recommend 20Booksto50K.)

7. Don’t be afraid to give your work away. I admit I owe much of my success to giving out ARC’s and making my books free on Amazon. It’s a marketing strategy. Watch the lucrative authors and see how they do it successfully.

There’s no guarantee your books will sell well. However, looking at what high-dollar indie authors do and following in their footsteps will give you a better chance to succeed. It’s not an impossible dream. Set those goals and go write.

Bio:

Victorine enjoys commercial success through her writing, thanks in part to her ability to analyze and adapt to the constantly changing trends in today’s publishing environment. She self-published her first book, Not What She Seems , in April of 2010. In March of 2011, Not What She Seems began its 6-week run on The New York Times bestselling eBook list and sold over 100,000 copies. Victorine’s first romantic comedy novel hit the USA Today bestselling books list in January 2015.

Victorine has also helped countless other authors through her involvement and outreach as immediate past president of the Nebraska Writers Guild. She is active in many writing groups and forums and has given dozens of interviews for TV, radio and print media and has been a panel member and keynote speaker at several major events. Her candor as a blogger and guest has made her a favorite with audiences worldwide. Because of her selfless service to fellow authors through assistance with critiquing, beta reading and graphic design, she was chosen as the inaugural recipient of the CIR Strong Award, named for late Clean Indie Reads forum member Jessica Strong.

Victorine and her husband have raised their four children in Nebraska. Victorine also does graphic design work in the publishing industry. http://victorinelieske.com/