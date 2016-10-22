How to Find Writing Assignments As a New Freelance Writer

Any person who decides on a freelance writing career has to start at the beginning. I mean starting out with no clips of their work, no endorsements, and an uncertainty of where they are going to find an offer to write.
I’m sure you have read many stories about new writers dealing with questionable companies and websites that offer ridiculously low sums of money. How then should you go about getting those great first assignments? I started out like everyone else with no previous articles and was basically unknown when I was offered my first writing job. And I didn’t look for the job . . . the company came to me.
I started out writing a blog and making sure that several social media sites saw my work. I linked my articles to Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and many other social websites. The goal was to place each article where it made the most sense.
If I wrote a parenting topic, Mommy Bloggers got a link. If I wrote about blogging itself, there were a few blogging groups on LinkedIn that would see my article. In fact, it was because of those articles on Linkedin that I landed my first job.
A company saw what I was writing on a LinkedIn group, saw how people in the group were interacting with what I wrote, and decided I would be a good fit for them. They asked me to write a 300-500-word article on a financial topic. My very first assignment, and it landed $65 in my pocket. I had no clips. I hadn’t even been a guest writer on another website.
Of course that might just be considered a lucky break. What should you do if you aren’t being approached by others? Write as much as you can. Choose different topics to show your range of abilities. Advertise your work on relevant social sites. Basics you should be doing each day.
Once you have been writing and sending out articles for a while, your next step is to ask for the job. All of that social networking hopefully has created a strong following of readers. Take the time to write to these readers and ask if you can be of assistance to them.
Look through your Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn contacts and take a look at the company they work for and what their job title is. If they seem to be a decision maker, who might hire the freelance writer and more importantly, need a freelance writer, I email them. I let them know what I feel I could do for their company. Suggest writing blog articles or a press release for the company. Make sure your offer makes sense to the person you write to. If you have knowledge about finance and you are writing to a financial company, tell them what your background is and why you would be a great choice for writing their articles.
Personally network with people in your community. Join your local Chamber of Commerce, the PTA or even a writing group through Meetup. You never know who has a need for your skills or who might have great advice where to seek a job.
Finally, if you feel more comfortable starting your career by going to the websites that offer writing opportunities, just make sure when you sift through these job opportunities that you go to reliable companies offering fair wages. If it sounds too good to be true, or easy to get, it just might be.
Writing Sites:
Mediabistro.com
Indeed.com
Journalism Jobs.com
Freelance Writing Gigs.com
Skyword.com
Elance.com
Writer Access.com
Problogger.com
BloggingPro.com
FlexJobs.com
iWriter.com
Jobrapido.com
oDesk.com
I hope the information provided helps you out in your own career.
BIO: Wendy McCance is a Michigan based freelance writer and social media manager who works with several companies, big and small. Taking a different path with her blog, Searching for the Happiness, Wendy writes openly about her personal and business life and how they intertwine. Searching for the Happiness can be viewed in 9 local papers online, including the Oakland Press. Check out her website at: http://searchingforthehappiness.com Connect with Wendy at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/wmccance
Deborah H Watson says
Hi Hope.
My name is Deborah. I started writing practically all my life. I have becamme serious a year ago. I am working my first novel, editing my first short story nd finished my first article. I have yet to land my first assignment. I write in my spare time. Do have a day job that takes alot of my tme. First I would like to Thank you for writing this article. I m still young in learning the writing business. You seem to know the perfect words to say. Again I thank you. Secondly, i would like to know more about your grants and how to apply. I live in the state of SC.
C Hope Clark says
Deborah, they aren’t my grants. We post calls for submissions from grants available mainly in English-speaking countries, but FundsforWriters does not offer grants often. These days I more strongly recommend crowdfunding (i.e., kickstarter.com) and a connection with your local arts council and your state humanities and state arts commissions. But I warn you, you sound pretty new in the business, and you mind consider earning a few credits and credentials.
Ed Urbanowski says
Thank you so much Wendy, for your time and for sharing the resources. I’ve self published two children’s books and I hope to find full time writing work in the future so this is a huge help. When I grow up I want to be just like you.
Wendy McCance says
Hi Ed,
Wow, 2 books! That’s amazing. Honestly, I aspire to do just what you are doing. I’d love to write a few books. I’m glad you found the article useful. Wishing you the very best in your career.
Deleasha says
Hi Hope,
My name is Deleasha , as well as the previous comment I have very little experience . However I was reading the “WritersMarket2017” they’ve listed this site for helps with funds. I’m more than certain the transition from my day job to being solely a writer will not be easy . If you could provide any tips in regards to links they may help with the transition .
I have started a blog on WordPress and recently transitioned to my own domain . So anything will help with this journey . I to have started a book for girls youth as well as mothers and women .!
Thank you
I live in the state of Florida .
C Hope Clark says
Deleasha, writing for a living is harder than ever. Beginning a website/blog is a great start. Work it hard, daily, populating it with great material. Create a niche for yourself. What type of writer? What types of subjects? What are your short term goals? Long term? Where do you see yourself in five years? Ten? If you need immediate name recognition, then enter the world of freelancing (with serious publications, not freebie and not SEO sites or writing mills). Guest post on other, larger blogs. This will be a long-tail approach to a career, slowly working up. Writers rarely can make huge splashes, but the diligent usually make this business work by simply being dedicated and showing up to work each and every day. A lot of people think they can do it, then after a month of two, feel they are making no headway and quit. Those that continue on start seeing a difference. Again, no splashes. It’s a gradual game, and you really have to want to play.
C Hope Clark says
Deleasha
Take a look at this recent blog post of mine. http://blog.bookbaby.com/2016/11/write-full-time-work-life-balance/ Before I went fulltime as a writer, I worked hard part-time, and made sure I had a steady part-time income coming in. At that point, I knew that putting in more hours would increase what I had established. You cannot start cold without a solid basis already built. And you have to have an emergency fund and health insurance. Those two are critical because you WILL need them. Good luck!
