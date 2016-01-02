How Much Does It Cost to Hire a Book Publicist?

By Claire McKinney –

How much does a book publicist cost? The short answer is fees vary mainly according to the services offered and the size of the firm you hire, but for the most part it is a commitment that will likely run you thousands, not hundreds, of dollars.

If you were to hire one of the big New York-based firms, you would be talking six figures, and you would be getting a lot more than just a publicist – it would be a more holistic PR campaign that includes marketing, messaging, and more.

Then there are specific book- and author-related firms that have offices in major urban areas that probably will charge a significant project fee to start. Any services like event and media booking in tour cities, social media outreach, etc. are billed additionally. On a book-by-book basis the contract will be set up for a certain period. Generally speaking, these firms have been around for a long time. They are very thorough about their media relations and have good reputations.

There are companies who offer individual a la carte options for campaigns for less than what it would cost to do a full campaign, including:

= Sending your book out to a specific list of reviewers.

= Sending a press release out to select radio, TV, print, and online producers/editors.

= Radio tours with a guaranteed number of interviews scheduled.

= Blog tours with a commitment on the number of reviews that will be posted.

= Individual market campaigns, such as a firm that specializes in booking Los Angeles media and events.

To minimize your costs, you may only ask for a mailing or a blog tour. Some of the businesses that handle these jobs are online-based and you may never actually speak to a person. This is how they keep their prices in the hundreds — by offering specific services to a large number of clients at once.

If you hire a boutique public relations firm, you will likely either pay a project fee or a monthly retainer. It will depend on what you need and how much you want the company to do for you.

The costs related to the kind of relationship with a client that includes individual attention, phone meetings, flexibility, and what I consider to be a long term, quality connection between the client and the firm will definitely run several thousands of dollars.

The main considerations are:

= What kinds of services do you need?

= What kind of relationship do you want to have with the company you are working with?

= How much work can you do on your own? What financial resources are reasonably at your disposal?

= Can the company you want to work with negotiate with you to give you the best array of services at a price that is mutually agreeable?

= Can you purchase specific services from the same company that will give you the best of both worlds: a more personalized campaign and lower costs?

Public relations is an actual skill that takes a lot of time. Although it is sometimes very hard to measure results, rest assured the time and labor is being spent. I think the most important quality your representative should have is a commitment to you and your work. This person or company is going to help you gain exposure and will actually introduce your book to the world in interesting ways.

So when you are looking for a publicist know that the old adage rings true– “you get what you pay for”–and if you are looking for someone who is going to work hard on your behalf, it isn’t going to be cheap.

BIO:

Claire McKinney has been working in public relations and publicity for eighteen years. She has worked at several publishing houses promoting books and authors, and creating branding campaigns. McKinney was the VP, Director of Publicity for Henry Holt and Company and the Director of Publicity for Miramax Books. Since the inception of Claire McKinneyPR, LLC, she has broadened her work outside the realm of books to include organizations and products related to education and health, as well as corporate branding campaigns. Visit her at www.clairemckinneypr.com or follow her @mckinneypr on Twitter.