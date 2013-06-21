Ghostwriting: A Peek Into This Hidden But Potentially Lucrative Market

By Jeannine Ouellette-

Most writers probably associate ghostwriting with well-credentialed writers who pump out autobiographies, business books, and other tomes for stars, financiers, doctors, and other wealthy would-be-authors who lack the skills, time, or willingness to write the book themselves.

But there’s more to ghostwriting than these high profile but hard-to-land gigs. For the last decade, I’ve earned a good chunk of my total writing income through ghostwriting or “collaborating.” None of this work has been for celebrity clients. Accomplished individuals, yes, but celebrities … no.

I collaborated with with a doctor on a book about caring for your aging loved one. And I ghostwrote a memoir for a fascinating woman who grew up with missionary parents in Brazil in the 1940s. She self-published. In both of those cases, I was paid a flat rate of about $30K. I’m currently ghostwriting another book for the memoir client, a novel based on some of her later real-life experiences. I’m also working on an organizational biography for the founder of an international medical charity. For that project, I’m working on a flat rate plus a percentage of sales. I also got to travel to Peru and Mexico several times. Finally, I also crank out e-books (under a pseudonym) for health and wellness website clients for whom I typically do article writing.

My fee has ranged from $15 to $40K, determined by the client’s budget and ability to publish the work. If the client is in a position to publish (has an agent and a reasonable chance of landing a publisher and/or the means and intent to self-publish), I’ll accept a lower up front fee plus a percentage of sales (so far, that’s ranged from 5% to 12.5% and applies

to projects still in progress, so I can’t say yet whether the gamble will pay off). Contracts also spell out approximate page count, my role in revisions, and a payment schedule.

I set my wages based on Writer’s Market’s “How Much Should I Charge?” and I share that with clients, since they won’t usually have a clear idea what ghostwriting costs. It lends my bid credibility and possibly quells clients’ fears about being overcharged.

As I said, my clients are not celebs; they’re business owners, doctors, and regular people with stories to tell. What they have in common is the means to pay a writer. This much, I ascertain before sinking time or effort into the process. Otherwise, I’m wasting my time and theirs. I suggest that writers exploring ghostwriting learn to talk about money early in the process—even if it means quoting a ballpark rate range in an email after your first meeting.

Most of my clients have come from word of mouth; i.e., editors and publishers for whom I write articles or other projects pass my name along to someone who needs to hire a writer. However, the woman for whom I’m on my second book (the memoir about Brazil and now the novel, two of my favorite ghostwriting projects) came from my bidding on Elance years ago. I’ve since stopped bidding on Elance, because the bidding seems dominated by writers willing to work for fractions of pennies per word, which leads clients to expect such rates as reasonable, and I’m not going there.

Finding projects “word of mouth” may seem daunting to the beginner. My advice would be to politely and enthusiastically contact all of your writing clients (and other logical contacts) to announce that you’re expanding your services to include book-length work. Sometimes, a client doesn’t know they want a book written until the idea is planted. Make sure, though, that you have the chops to complete a book-length project for a client who knows little about the writing process, let alone the collaborative writing process, which can be complex and messy, and which requires excellent communication skills on the part of the writer. To describe this more fully will require an entirely separate article!



Jeannine Ouellette is a writer, teacher, and facilitator of Elephant Rock Retreats for Writing and Yoga. She’s authored and ghostwritten several books, including Mama Moon, Hurricane Katrina, and A Day Without Immigrants, and The Good Caregiver. Her essays and articles have been published by dozens of magazines and websites. She’s currently an editor at HoneyColony.com and the University of Minnesota. Read her blog at Elephant Rock and on her website, and follow her on Facebook and Twitter.