Finding Book Reviews

Wherever you find authors collected, the topic will come up: “Where do you get your book reviews?”
Word-of-mouth is considered the best tool to spread the word and make sales for your book; however, book reviews count for a lot, too. When you consider that Amazon considers review activity when selecting books for their promotional specials, you realize that word-of-mouth might not necessarily reach Jeff Bezos’ ears, so you beat the bushes for reviews.
Authors have two main questions when it comes to book reviews:
1) Where do you find the reviewers?
2) How do you get books to those reviewers once you find them?
Reviewers can come from anywhere. The well-known reviews from Kirkus, Publishers Weekly, and the like handle mainly traditional books. Often there are costs to achieving these reviews in terms of payment, membership, or subscription. Indies have an uphill battle as do the smaller of the small presses. And you already know that competition is fierce, so assuming you can get some of these bigger sites to accept your book, the wait might be for months.
Consider these reviewers:
1) The Indie View – http://www.theindieview.com/
2) Omnimystery – http://www.mysteriousreviews.com/mysterious-reviews.html
3) NPR Books – http://www.npr.org/books/
4) Net Galley – https://www.netgalley.com/
5) eBook Crossroads – http://www.ebookcrossroads.com/book-reviewers.html
6) RT – http://www.rtbookreviews.com/
7) Goodreads – http://www.goodreads.com
8) Midwest Book Reviewers – http://www.midwestbookreview.com
9) List of other reviewers on MBR – http://www.midwestbookreview.com/links/othr_rev.htm
10) Book Review – http://bookreview.com/$spindb.query.bottom.booknew
11) Publishers Weekly – http://www.publishersweekly.com/
Review copies are a hidden cost of publishing, whether traditional or indie. I’ve probably given away between 250 to 300 books in my efforts to seek reviews. Except for 50 ARCS my publisher gave me, I paid an author’s discount for those books. That’s creeping into the thousands of dollars. I keep anywhere from 20 to 100 of each title on standby for appearances, readers who email me wanting an autographed copy, or the sudden opportunity to hand someone my book and make a splash. There are always four or five copies in a satchel in my car.
Lessons I’ve learned about acquiring reviews?
1) Not everybody who offers to review the book will follow through. It stings, I know. And it can be anyone – a tenured professor from UNC, a childhood friend, your librarian, trusted peers, parents, amazing fans who profess to idolize but whom you never hear from again. That’s the business. You cannot make it personal. The best you can do is not let them review again.
2) People love the book or having met you, but their life is not you and your book. Their life takes them elsewhere, and reviews aren’t high on their list of things to do. . . unless that’s specifically what they do.
3) The cheaper the cost of the book, the less professional the reviews. Not a 100 percent maxim, but pretty close. There are readers out there who troll for free and 99-cent books, and they have no qualms about throwing nasty up on Amazon or Goodreads.
4) Many book reviews sites and professional reviewers ask for your book, but that doesn’t guarantee you will land a review. They take reviewers seriously, and often the better books consume their time. Remember, competition is fierce. Sometimes you don’t make the cut.
5) People are more likely to review a print book than an ebook. Your ebook is hidden amongst hundreds on a Kindle or Nook. Out of sight, out of mind. A print book has to sit someplace, chances are more visibly, giving your striking cover the opportunity to beckon the reader and remind them to read and review. And to a reviewer, a print book sometimes represents a more serious commitment from the author. Mailing a book is often a $10+ commitment.
Absolutely nothing is absolute in the publishing business. So when prepping for your book release, build the cost of review copies into your budget and know that you won’t get 100 percent return on your investment. And continue to hope that a few reviews become serious nuggets for your website, press releases, and maybe your cover.
BIO – C. Hope Clark is author of The Carolina Slade Mysteries and The Edisto Island Mysteries, both published by Bell Bridge Books. She is also founder of FundsforWriters.com and avid speaker at book clubs and writers groups. www.chopeclark.com / www.fundsforwriters.com
Sheila says
I would like to do book reviews. Is there a right or wrong way to do a book review?
C Hope Clark says
Sheila,
Look at the resources in this article for a general idea. What you don’t want to do is crucify a book or just say you liked, liked, liked it. Make it intelligent as to why you liked it, or why you disliked it, but always try to find balance.
C Hope Clark says
Sheila says

Readers+Writers Journal says
I agree with Chuck. Our site gets so many review requests from great authors/books that it can be hard to choose. But seeing a line or two in the request email about why the book is a good fit for our site helps. Also helpful: including a short blurb about why you wrote the book, why you’re passionate about it and what it means to you as an author. Just sending a link to the book with no other information makes it less likely that you’ll grab a reviewer’s interest.
C Hope Clark says
Good to know! Like pitching anything else, don’t make it a robotic effort.
C Hope Clark says
Chuck says
I run a review site and we get a ton of digital review copies daily from publishers and it’s true not every book makes the cut. When our site was younger we jumped at the big stuff, the bigger the publisher the quicker the turnaround. The cold fact is that as well as wanting to spread the word about great books we’re trying to build our brand. My advice to writers looking for reviews is to know the sites you’re soliciting. Even if it seems canned a simple line or two letting me know you’ve actually read our site goes a long way. Also, if you like a review someone has done, tell everyone. Don’t under-promote the “smaller” reviews, those reviewers may wind up writing for larger outlets someday. And let’s be honest if you don’t share the review what good does it do you?
C Hope Clark says
Good point, Chuck. When you find a good review, let others know. Social media is perfect for that. Thanks.
C Hope Clark says
Gippy Adams Henry says
Hi Hope,
This is such a wonderful website. I don’t think I’ve ever spent so much time on one site. Thank you again. I would like to quote you: ‘I’ve probably given away between 250 to 300 books in my efforts to seek reviews.’ I too have spent over 400 dollars on my books because so many people wanted them signed, some were for book signings and the library group, and just people in the community who had heard I wrote a book. You are right–as well meaning as people are, they don’t always follow through and give a review. I have nine reviews on Amazon, and two on Goodreads, yet I never see my book come across my feed of Amazon promoting books. And I have all but one 5 stars. The thing is that Amazon, early on, deleted three reviews. One was someone who sent me an email and said they told her it was because she hadn’t bought anything from Amazon in the last six months! What does that have to do with my book? It’s frustrating and unless you put up a lot of money, your book doesn’t get recognized.
The book can’t be too bad, as all I hear is how they can’t put it down, read it in two days, etc. and this from strangers as well as some I know of. Many of the readers want a sequel. I had a sequel get-together to ‘pick their brain’ so to speak, and it went well finding out what answers they wanted. So, I have begun the sequel. I don’t write for the money (although it would be helpful), but to get a message across about crime and families and their decisions in life. Sorry if this is too long. Just wonder what you think about Amazon and reviews. Is it a waste of time trying to get people to write them? Thanks, Hope. I’ll be back . . .
C Hope Clark says
Gippy – Thanks so much about the website. I try hard to give people what they need.
As for the review copies, let me explain several things that you referenced.
1) When you give away books, ALWAYS mention that these are review copies. Do not be shy when giving them away that if they enjoyed your book, you look forward to a review on Amazon.
2) Even when you emphasize that you are giving away books for reviews, you will have half that ignore this honor and just read and keep the book without a review. You will never understand why they do not follow through, but nobody else takes your book as serious as you do, so just know it’s a part of doing business. Allow yourself one SUBTLE follow-up with them about it, but then let it go.
3) Amazon will delete reviews they think are relatives, purchased reviews, or others similarly too close to the reader. No, those deleted were not those who had not purchased anything from Amazon. Those are not even allowed on the site. You have to remember what Amazon is in the business of doing….selling books. For all they know, these people got their book through Barnes & Noble. If they put in the review that they are a reviewer, and if they have purchased from Amazon in the recent pass, their review will be allowed.
4) No, it is not a waste of time to get reviews. You just have to realize that Amazon wants them to be legit reviews. Even if these reviews are solid and above-board, Amazon occasionally drops a few. Don’t get too bent out of shape about it. Life is too short.
5) Don’t be too liberal giving away the books. Those who aren’t savvy online or aren’t accustomed to reviewing books ought to be placed in your reader category, meaning they buy the book.
6) Amazon promotions are not easy to nab, and it takes way more than a few reviews to land that status. And unless you’ve landed a lot of reviews as an indie author, you have little chance even if you ask for such a slot. I am traditionally published, and my publisher is continually negotiating with Amazon for promotion slots.
Yes, it’s rough, but you learn as you go. Just keep writing…a LOT. Good luck.
Hope
Hope
Ben Warren says
Book reviewers can be super hard to find, and it takes a significant of sales volume on Amazon to get natural reviews. Like you said, some of those are people who don’t care. This list looks promising…thanks for sharing.
Ben Warren recently posted…Sell Your Books Online