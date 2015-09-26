Book Awards Open to Self-Published Books

By Bernadette Geyer-

Book awards have made great strides in broadening eligibility rules to allow authors to submit self-published books. When I first began collecting information about awards for published books, many of them only accepted submissions and nominations from publishers themselves. This has changed. The following is a list of some of the many book awards that are open to self-published authors. Some of the awards are limited to authors writing in specific genres, while others have a regional focus.

North Street Book Prize

http://winningwriters.com/our-contests

Winning Writers recently announced it is sponsoring the North Street Book Prize, aimed at recognizing outstanding self-published books. Categories for this first year are Mainstream/Literary Fiction, Genre Fiction, and Creative Nonfiction. The cost is $50.00 per entry, and the winner in each category will receive $1,500 plus a variety of marketing services. Two honorable mentions in each category will receive $250. All contestants receive a selection of helpful guides for publishing and promotion.

The Foreword Reviews INDIEFAB Book of the Year Awards

https://indiefab.forewordreviews.com

Accepts self-published books in more than 60 categories/genres, including Fantasy,

Humor, Travel, Juvenile Fiction, Picture Books, and True Crime. The early-bird entry fee is $79, plus two copies of the book, for each category in which the book is entered. The top three winners in each category receive publicity and can order stickers to put on their books. Monetary awards are given to one best “fiction” and one best “nonfiction” book.

The Eric Hoffer Award for Independent Books

http://www.hofferaward.com

Offers awards in several writing categories, including Poetry, General Fiction, E-book Fiction, and E-book Nonfiction, as well as categories by press type, such as Micro or Self-Published. Each book requires a fee of $55 per category for which it is to be considered. There is a $2,000 grand prize, as well as the Montaigne Medal, da Vinci Eye, and First Horizon Award, in addition to the category honors.

Debut-litzer Prizes

http://latenightlibrary.org

The literary non-profit organization Late-Night Library sponsors the Debut-litzer Prizes for a first work of fiction or poetry. Submissions are accepted from authors or publishers, and self-published works are eligible, provided the work is the “first” in the genre by the writer. The cost to enter is two copies of the book, along with a $25.00 application fee. Winners in each category receive a cash award of $1,000 and a featured appearance on the Late Night Conversation podcast.

Thorpe Menn Literary Excellence Award

http://kansascity-mo.aauw.net/events/thorpe-menn-literary-award/

Presented by the American Association of University Women-Kansas City Branch and the Kansas City Public Library – which is open to writers who reside in the greater Kansas City area. Award categories are Fiction, Nonfiction, Children’s Books, and Poetry. The cost to enter is two copies of the nominated printed book or a digital copy of an E-book. The winner receives a $500.00 check, certificate of recognition, and listing on the library’s website.

American Book Awards

http://www.beforecolumbusfoundation.com/american-book-awards/

The Before Columbus Foundation sponsors the American Book Awards, which has no restrictions on self-published books. It is open to anyone, and there are no categories; awardees are selected solely based on literary excellence. The cost to enter is two copies of the book. While there is no monetary prize, award winners are formally recognized at a ceremony, and are given publicity through the Before Columbus Foundation website.

Other awards include the Minnesota Book Awards (http://thefriends.org/events/mnba/nominations-applications/book-award-nomination/), the Brockman-Campbell Book Award (http://www.ncpoetrysociety.org/bcaward/), the Lambda Literary Awards (http://www.lambdaliterary.org/award-guidelines/), and the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award (http://www.hurstonwright.org). Although these do not have restrictions on self-published books, other eligibility requirements may apply.

Please refer to award websites for complete and updated information, as well as details on entry deadlines.

BIO: Bernadette Geyer is a freelance writer and editor living in Berlin, Germany. She is the author of the poetry collection The Scabbard of Her Throat. Her nonfiction has appeared in Funds for Writers, GoNOMAD, Freelance Writer’s Report, and elsewhere, and her poems have been published in 2015 Poet’s Market, Oxford American, Poet Lore, and elsewhere. Geyer teaches creative writing workshops online through The Writer’s Center and WOW! Women on Writing. You can find out more about her freelance editorial services and workshops through her web site at http://www.bernadettegeyer.com.