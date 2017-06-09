Are You a Genuine Author?

Sure you are. Writing is in your blood. You adore telling stories, and if you could, you’d do nothing but write for a living . . . forever and ever.

But do your readers know that?

The majority of writers struggle to make that connection between themselves and readers. They assume their book speaks for them. But there are a gadzillion books out there, and until a reader loves the book and decides to know more about the author, that connection isn’t made.

Let me say it another way . . . do readers like you? Do they feel they are getting to know you? Are you reachable? Are you personable? How do readers know?



They don’t have to be groupie-in-love with you, but are they curious? Do they like what you represent? Sometimes it’s simply do they like your smile? Your love of cars, your love of travel. The fact you bake quiche, paint chicken pictures, or garden spaghetti squash. How can they relate to you? After all, you wouldn’t put yourself out there if you didn’t want to be friends, right?

Your job as an author is not only to write a good book and market it well, but you have to make readers enjoy the fact you are there for them. And to do that is to act like you appreciate them.

You don’t have time for all of that? Then how do you expect readers to have time to read your work? The connection is more about relationships than you may think.

Some ideas to show your care:

1) Make every single blurb you sign in your book different, and relatable.

2) Answer all emails from readers timely.

3) Wish people happy birthday on Facebook . . . and say more than just Happy Birthday.

4) Give advice when asked. You don’t have to write a thousand words. Just the fact you gave back matters.

5) Give back. Review other books often. Not only will the author appreciate it, but others who read the reviews will recognize your name, your sincerity, and your respect for reviews.

6) Appear at someone else’s reading, speaking engagement, class, presentation.

7) Recommend others.

8) Congratulate others.

9) Welcome others.

10) Thank others.

It isn’t about your book. It isn’t just about you. It’s about making readers and other authors (who are your readers, too) feel good that they are in your world. It isn’t hard once you think about it.

BIO – C. Hope Clark is founder of FundsforWriters.com and author of two mystery series. www.chopeclark.com