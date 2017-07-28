Are There Grants with No Strings?

One of the most common questions that FundsforWriters receives is where can someone find a grant to self-publish a book, ninety percent of the time their first book. No mention of genre, where the author lives, the purpose of the book, or why anyone would want to fund such a book, much less read it. They just want the money with nobody asking questions and no strings attached.

There is no such grant for that purpose, anywhere.



Just like every publisher publishes certain genre, every agent prefers certain writing, and every magazine emphases certain topics, grants have their niche as well. And most of the time it has absolutely nothing to do with whether your pockets are empty and you are in need of money.

To apply and receive a grant, you have to understand the grant…intimately.

1) Why does the grant even exist?

2) What does the grant provider hope to accomplish by giving out grants?

3) What does the grant provider want in return for giving out grants to applicants?

4) What do you have to prove to the grant provider to show you are kindred spirits?

5) What are the qualifying requirements in terms of your experience, residency, age, gender, nationality, financial status, publishing history, or plans for the future?

Are you beginning to see more clearly how grants are handled? A grant provider wants to create its own legacy. It wants to be remembered for having made the world a better place. Your job is to prove to them that by publishing your work, that you will enhance the grant provider’s reputation and rate of success. Your success is their success, but that success is not measured just by dollars they dole out. Success is measured by how superbly successful the grant recipients are. Success is measured by how well the grant recipient received that money and used it stunningly well as a tool to further their career, or used it in some meaningful way to enlighten, entertain, and assist mankind.

There is no grant for you to get a book published. You must have grander plans than that for not only your book but yourself. For no strings money, consider crowdfunding at Kickstarter.com and Indiegogo.com.

Now . . . does that make more sense?

BIO: C. Hope Clark is author of seven mysteries set in her beloved South Carolina, and founder of the award-winning FundsforWriters.com – www.chopeclark.com