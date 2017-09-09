A Reminder About Crowdfunding

Most emails I receive from readers about finding funds, request sources of grants. Grants to pay them to write, travel, or research. Most of the time, these are first-time book creators, calling from the great sea of the unpublished. And each time I have to tell them that unless they have other skills, experience, or notoriety about the subject matter, nobody wants to issue a grant to a novice to write. Remember, the grant provider needs to sparkle from your success, and ride on your coattails. They don’t just write checks for the fun of it.



Then I suggest crowdfunding as an alternative. Why?

1) Crowdfunding teaches you how to promote yourself.

2) Crowdfunding teaches you how to build a platform.

3) Crowdfunding teaches you how to develop a following.

4) Crowdfunding teaches you how to budget.

5) Crowdfunding teaches you entrepreneurialship.

Where can you find crowdfunding? Start here: 10 Crowdfunding Platforms for Writers

As a matter of fact, you can see a very simple crowdfunding campaign by one of our readers (see the sponsor ad above). He’s chosen GoFundMe.com to raise only $1,000 for his book of haiku poetry. It’s not an elaborate campaign and very doable. He’s earned pledges of $120 of his needed $1,000 thus far. Please look in case you love haiku, or would like to help a fellow writer. His deadline is the end of September.

And take a look at a more complicated campaign at Kickstarter.com where Crystal Sully wants to publish The Untamed Beastiary: A Field Guide to Marvelous Monsters. She has 780 pledges with a week to go. She requested $7,535, and the pledges to date amount to $47,625.

And there are every size, shape, and subject to learn from in visiting these crowdfunding sites. Look under publishing. See what makes for a successful campaign. Find fund projects to support. I adore perusing crowdfunding sites and aiding others. I might not give each one more than $10, but I’ve aided a writer’s creative endeavor. It’s a great way to give back AND learn how to manage a campaign of your own.

BIO – C. Hope Clark is editor of FundsforWriters.com and author of seven novels in the Carolina Slade Mysteries and The Edisto Island Mysteries. www.chopeclark.com