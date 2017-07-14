A Piece On Wanting to Take Credit

Publishing is hard. No doubt about it. But sometimes authors get so caught up in the publishing aspect of the profession that we forget the reader doesn’t give a darn how the book was made, researched, written, published, or promoted.



The point is for a reader to find a good story and feel that it is theirs. They’ve allowed this story into their life, committed hours and days to reading it, in hope that it’s memorable enough to improve their quality of existence. As a minimum, provide a wonderful experience to remember . . . hopefully a book to recommend to others.

While this may sound weird to you, after infusing so much time and effort into the story, the end game is not to get credit for the book. It’s to give the world a great story experience.

“It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” ~Harry Truman

For instance, books that I’ll usually pass up, are promoted as:

1) free

2) cheap

3) self-published

4) five years in the making (or other number)

5) an author’s greatest achievement

6) a great first book

Books I’ll give a second glance at, are promoted as:

1) a great story about…

2) an award-winning story about…

3) a poignant story about…

4) recommended by (fill in name of established author)

5) a wonderful beach read, by-the-fire read, vacation read, weekend read, etc.

I want the author to care that I have a great time reading. I want the author to promise me a treat for investing my time. I want the author to make my life better. This is why we write. To fulfill a promise to the reader.

To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded. – Ralph Waldo Emerson